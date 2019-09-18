WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A deputy seriously injured in a shooting near Hagg Lake last month has been released from OHSU and continues to recover at home, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Corporal Jeremy Braun was released from the hospital last week but still faces many months of doctor visits, procedures, and treatments, the sheriff’s office says. Braun and another deputy, Chris Iverson, were shot Aug. 8 by Dante James Halling and returned fire, according to law enforcement.
Iverson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital the night of the shooting. Four other deputies were also involved in the shooting but were not hurt.
Law enforcement prior to the shootout responded to a call from neighbors near the 54700 block of Scoggins Valley Road. The neighbors said Halling stole two guns from their locked gun cabinet before running into the woods. Because of the terrain and the possibility that the man was armed, a massive search was launched with K-9 teams, air support and SWAT teams.
Law enforcement eventually located Halling and exchanged gunfire with him. Halling was also hurt in the shooting and was arrested after he was released from the hospital.
Halling’s criminal background dates more than 30 years and includes convictions for robbery, escape, giving false information to police and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
