PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An air quality advisory has been lifted for the Oregon coast.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality provided an update Wednesday on air advisories due to smoke from wildfires burning throughout the region.
Health officials said the coast should stay clear through the weekend. People there are encouraged to open their windows and begin clearing out their indoor air once smoke levels have dropped into moderate (yellow) and good (green) categories.
Smoke levels have fluctuated between unhealthy (red) and hazardous (maroon) for Oregon and southwest Washington due to the fires burning across the region.
“Emergency managers are discouraging travel to lessen the spread of COVID-19 while allowing firefighters and other emergency crews to remain focused on wildfire. Relief from wildfire smoke should be coming soon to all parts of Oregon,” according to DEQ.
The updated air advisories are as follows:
Western Oregon, southwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Willamette Valley, Medford area, and Klamath Falls area
The advisory remains in place through end of Thursday and those areas should see clearing by Friday morning. Active wildfires may continue to produce smoke impacts for nearby areas.
Columbia River Gorge and central Oregon
The advisory has been extended through Saturday morning. The area should clear by Saturday morning. Active wildfires may continue to produce smoke impacts for nearby areas. Fires can be unpredictable so DEQ and its partner agencies will continue to monitor air quality.
Northeast Oregon
The advisory has been extended through Saturday evening. The smoke should clear by Saturday evening.
Southeast Oregon
The advisory has been extended through Monday. The region may continue to see smoke from California fires until next week.
For more, go to the Oregon Smoke Information Blog or find the air quality levels in your area at AirNow.gov.
