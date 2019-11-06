DEQ extends air quality advisory in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officials have extended an air quality advisory first issued Monday.
The advisory is due to stagnant air conditions trapping smoke and other air contaminants near the ground where people breathe in much of Oregon and southwest Washington, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says.
The advisory was initially expected to last through Wednesday but is now expected to last until at least Nov. 12, according to the DEQ.
Several county health and local air agencies have issued wood-burning restrictions limiting the use of wood stoves, fireplaces and outdoor burning.
The DEQ offers the following tips for people to protect their health:
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.
- People with heart or lung problems, as well as young children should stay indoors while smoke levels are high.
- Use certified HEPA filters in indoor heating and ventilation systems.
Current air quality conditions and advisories are posted on the DEQ's website.
