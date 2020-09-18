PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended an air quality advisory for northwest, central, eastern, and some parts of southern Oregon due to smoke from wildfires in Oregon and California.
The advisory is being extended through Saturday, as Portland and Salem remained at unhealthy air quality levels on Friday morning, according to the DEQ. The areas are expected to improve throughout the day as smoke begins to clear out of the Interstate 5 corridor.
The Columbia River Gorge and central and eastern Oregon are still in unhealthy to hazardous levels, but should also continue to improve, officials said. Some communities in southern Oregon, including Cave Junction and Provolt, are getting smoke from the Slater Fire, and may remain in unhealthy or hazardous levels through Saturday or longer. Areas nearby active fires may also continue to have smoke impacts.
Health officials encourage people to open up windows and begin clearing out their indoor air once smoke levels have dropped into moderate (yellow) and good (green) categories.
An air quality advisory was previously lifted for the Oregon coast.
Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions by visiting the Oregon Smoke Information Blog or going to on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Now.
Several highways and roads are closed around Oregon. Check TripCheck for the latest information.
When smoke levels are high, officials recommend the following, among others:
- Avoid outdoor activities and stay inside if possible.
- Keep windows and doors closed.
- Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
- Use high efficiency particulate air filters. These can be portable filters or can be installed in indoor heating, ventilation, cooling and air purification systems.
- Check with your local health department to see if they have community clean air shelters set up where people can get temporary relief from the smoke.
- If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.
