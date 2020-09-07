DEQ issues air quality advisory for Portland Metro area, Columbia River Gorge, other parts of state

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory on Monday for the Portland Metro area, Willamette Valley, Columbia River Gorge, and central Oregon due to smoke from wildfires in Oregon and Washington state.
According to the DEQ, the following areas are impacted:
- Portland metro area through Tuesday afternoon. Smoke is coming from wildfires in Oregon and Washington.
- Central and Southern Willamette Valley through Tuesday afternoon. Smoke is coming from the Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires.
- Hood River, Wasco, Gillam and Sherman counties through Tuesday afternoon. Smoke is coming from wildfires in Washington.
- Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties through Tuesday afternoon. Smoke is coming from the Lionshead Fire and wildfires in Washington.
DEQ officials and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in these areas, according to a spokesperson. People can check current conditions on the DEQ’s Air Quality Index online.
Earlier on Monday, Portland General Electric said it will likely cut power for 4,800 customers between Government Camp and Cherryville east of Sandy. The move was to mitigate the risk of a wildfire sparking by limbs or downed trees on lines.
