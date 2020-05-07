DEQ temporarily raises fees for inspection compliance certificates in Portland, Medford-Ashland areas, will push for increase to become permanent

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s DEQ will temporarily raise fees for inspection compliance certificates required for vehicle registrations in the Portland and Medford-Ashland areas, as well as fees for Mobile On-Site Tests at auto dealerships, according to state officials.
Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality 's policy and rulemaking board, approved the increase on Thursday.
The DEQ has been working with the commission and the Oregon State Legislature to examine and adjust fees for the Vehicle Inspection Program for the past 18 months.
The fee increases will go into effect on June 1. They are the first increases undertaken since 1997, state officials say.
“Most compliance certificates have been put on hold since March 17 when vehicle inspection stations closed to alleviate the risk of spreading COVID-19 among staff and customers,” according to the DEQ. “The closures have additionally affected DEQ’s budget, further reinforcing the need for an increase.”
Previous and new fees are as follows:
Portland
- Previous fee: $21
- New fee: $25
- Amount increased: $4
Medford-Ashland
- Previous fee: $10
- New fee: $15
- Amount increased: $5
Mobile On-Site Testing at Auto Dealerships
- Previous fee: $26
- New fee: $30
- Amount increased: $4
The DEQ must appear before the Environmental Quality Commission in six months to extend the fee increase to the end of the current biennium. At that time, the agency will ask that the temporary fees be made permanent.
