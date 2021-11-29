MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the infamous view along the Columbia River right next to the I-5 bridge: a collection of derelict boats just offshore of a homeless camp.
Monday, FOX 12 got a closer view of the notorious boats that have been there for years.
One of the boats sank a few months ago.
“It’s so sad to see that white boat just under the water there with the mast tower poking up and my concern is this other black boat next to it is no longer secure,” said Kevin Flanigan, the owner of Schooner Creek Boat Works.
Flanigan took FOX 12 out in his boat, expressing his frustrations with the lack of cleanup just upstream from his business on Hayden Island.
“Since we’re directly down river, any spill or anything will end up in our bay and we really worry about that,” Flanigan said.
“We’ve had pollution in the bay that we’re constantly trying to clean up and make better and having something like this just sets us back and that’s a big ecological disaster right there,” Flanigan added.
“If oils get on to the boats of our customers, we are responsible to clean them before we get them back to the customer,” Flanigan said.
It’s another stressor on top of what Flannigan already considers a tougher environment to do business.
“We’ve had radios stolen, dinghies off the boats stolen, the dinghy motors stolen,” Flanigan said. “We’re doing everything we can do secure our property with extra security and the like but we’re getting it from both sides –from the water and from land.”
Now Flanigan wants answers, progress to cleanup the boats and consequences to crimes.
“Our reputation is at stake too, we really want to make sure people feel safe bringing their boats to Schooner Creek Boat Works,” Flanigan said.
FOX 12 spoke to several agencies involved in various aspects of managing the water, derelict boats, and shoreline. A spokesman for the Coast Guard said its working with the EPA and state to come up with a plan to remove the submerged boat from the water.
There is no timeline when the boat will be removed, the spokesman said, but the fuel was removed from the boat about a year ago to mitigate any environmental hazards.