DESCHUTES CO., OR (KPTV) - Two inmates got drunk on hand sanitizer and took a joyride on a stolen ATV after a Deschutes County deputy lost sight of them late Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says.
Christopher G. Turre, 30, and Shawn D. McCallister, 34, were part of a four-person work crew at a ranch near Bend and managed to break off from the group, according to the sheriff’s office.
Turre and McCallister were supposed to be feeding rescue animals and cleaning up the property. Instead, deputies say the pair stole their four-wheeler and broke through a ranch entrance gate.
Investigators say the two had drank hand sanitizer from a container in the jail transport van.
Hand sanitizer is usually around 60-percent alcohol, with is equivalent to 120-proof liquor, according to the sheriff’s office. The sanitizer was available to the inmates as a disinfectant during their work duties.
After crashing through the ranch gate, a 911 caller reported Turre and McCallister in the area speeding on the ATV and riding around in circles. An Oregon State Police aircraft later spotted the pair.
Turre was located and arrested just before 12:30 p.m. McCallister was located and arrested about 35 minutes later. Deputies say McCallister abandoned the quad and tried to hide in a nearby field.
Turre and McCallister now faces charges including escape in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
McCallister faces additional charges, including DUII, attempt to elude felony and reckless driving.
Oregon State Police, the Bend Police Department, the Redmond Police Department, the Sunriver Police Department and the Bureau of Land management were also on scene Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
