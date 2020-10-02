MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Contact tracing is still one of the most effective ways health experts say can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Contact tracers in Oregon have been hard at work notifying people who may have been exposed to the virus, calling and reaching out to people when they get information where a possible exposure may have occurred.
“This is a role that public health plays, is to reach out to people who have an illness and figure out who may have been exposed,” Kim Toevs, communicable disease director for Multnomah County Public Health, said.
Toevs said sometimes contact tracers have difficulty getting information from people.
“People are a little hesitant to give us the names, addresses and phone numbers of their contacts,” Toevs said.
Toevs said tracers keep everything confidential and will also never ask for information like your social security number, immigration status or banking information. Nancy Griffith is the senior program coordinator for Washington County Public Health. She said when people are reluctant, the county has them call back to the public health number for extra reassurance.
“They can speak with myself or they can speak with the supervisor and I have talked with people and said hey, yeah it’s actually us,” Girffith said. “And yeah, you’re good about answering questions and here are the things that we want to know.”
Even with those challenges the counties have been doing well with contact tracing. Multnomah County reported that it has been able to complete 75 to 80 percent of cases it gets. Washington County said tracers have attempted to make contact with 99 percent of cases within 24 hours. However, they have been unable to reach 7.5 percent of cases.
“The way we get the most out of that tool is if people can share that information with us, if they can call us back very promptly and we do the very best that we can as soon as we get the lab results to have someone call and reach out within 24 hours," Toevs said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.