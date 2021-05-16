PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gun violence continues to plague Portland as Portland Police Bureau responded to three more shootings on Sunday morning.
One of the shootings that happened in North Portland left one woman dead. Another shooting in Southeast Portland, where neighbors said eight shots were fired after police responded to a crash. A third shooting also in Northwest Portland left a man seriously hurt, but PPB said he is expected to recover.
Sunday is the third day in a row that shots have rung out across Portland. On Friday, a newspaper carrier was shot on Northeast Shaver Street around 4:00 a.m.
“The violence just needs to stop. That’s what it needs to do,” Melissa
Geiger is a friend and coworker of the carrier who was shot. PPB has not yet identified the victim.
“He has a family, and he works two jobs; their family didn’t need this,” she said.
Geiger said this hits too close to home.
“We have to watch our backs to make sure that we’re keeping an eye on who’s coming at us, what’s behind us, is someone on the sidewalk," she said. "Because we’ve had numerous times where people have tried to get in our cars while we’re sitting in it."
Geiger said the increase in shootings has her and other coworkers on edge.
“The violence just needs to stop,” she said. “We go to work like everybody else we really do, and we got families we gotta go home to in the mornings.”
On Saturday, Chief Lovell said this is a start to stop the gun violence but says he knows things won't change overnight. If things don't improve in the weeks and months ahead, they will need to reevaluate.
As long as they keep seeing it a "gun violence", they will never get it under control. It's not a bunch of guns, running amok on Portland streets, shooting random people. The guns are in the hands of people - usually people with felony convictions that prohibit them from even handling a gun - and those people have "associates" (like a "social club", but more violent) who know who did what and when. Pretending that arrests and convictions need to be "proportional", and not fall heavier on one race or ethnic group is to be forever unable to grasp what is going on.
