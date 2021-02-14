Despite snowstorm, Oregon and Washington restaurants reopen for indoor dining

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -- This weekend's snowstorm wasn't the best timing for restaurants in Oregon and Washington who got the green light for indoor dining.
But many managed to pull off the indoor reopening, despite the treacherous conditions.
In downtown Vancouver, the roads have been covered in snow and ice.
It's not easy to get around, but some ventured out into the cold to enjoy a warm meal.
"Luckily we have an all-wheel drive vehicle so we could drive down," Uptown Barrel Room customer, Lora Mallory said. "There's been so many places that have closed down during the pandemic that the places that are open everybody's just really excited about being able to support and help them stay open."
Sunday marked the first day restaurants in Clark County could reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity under Governor Jay Inslee's new guidelines for the state.
Uptown Barrel Room Owner Dwayne Christensen says on Valentine's Day, in a snowstorm the restaurant is still booked solid.
"With the road conditions, everything people are not canceling. They're like yup we're coming," Christensen said. "I mean I just love that people are willing to come out and support us. I think it's fantastic."
Just down the road at Pacific House, it was the same excitement and dedication to open despite the dicey road conditions.
"We had to shovel ourselves out of our driveways and it was a real challenge to come down here. But we're doing it we want to be open," Pacific House Manager, Lauren Rankin said. "I think that people are really eager to come out and be back inside restaurants, you know not having to sit outside with a little tiny propane heater."
In Oregon, ten counties including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas were all downgraded from the extreme risk to high-risk category.
That means restaurants in those counties can reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity as well.
It's great news for the Fields Bar and Grill in Northwest Portland.
FOX 12 has been following its journey as it's been trying to survive the pandemic.
Owner Jim Rice had to lay off nearly all of his staff and was the only one taking orders, making drinks and answering phones with one cook in the kitchen.
Now he says he's hiring back staff.
Rice told FOX 12 previously he had to dip into his 401k to keep the restaurant going during the pandemic.
Rice says the restaurant was set to open on Friday, but the storm pushed back everything, and it opened for indoor dining Sunday.
Rice says he is grateful.
"We've been very fortunate in the fact that we've got an amazing group of customers that have been supporting us all the way through the very difficult times in this last year. And I just really, it's hard to even explain how big of an impact our customers have had on us personally," Rice said. "We're hoping that this is the indication that we're going to start seeing more and more opportunities to reopen from 25 percent, to 50 percent to hopefully we get back to normal at some point."
Rice says the restaurant has a series of special cocktails for Valentine's Day.
