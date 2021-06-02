PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a garage fire in north Portland Wednesday morning.
At about 5:16 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 5500 block of North Interstate Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found a detached garage on fire.
PF&R said the fire was contained to the garage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
