Detached garage fire shuts down road in southeast Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A detached garage fire caused delays for drivers in southeast Portland Tuesday morning.
The fire near Southeast 92nd and Southeast Caruthers Street blocked traffic on Southeast Division Street, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters contained the fire to the detached garage and extinguished the flames. All occupants in a nearby house were evacuated safely.
It’s not clear what sparked the blaze. No additional information was immediately available for release.
