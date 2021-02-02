CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a fully-involved garage fire that spread to a home in Ridgefield Monday night.
At about 11:15 p.m., Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews were called out to a fire at 2834 North Smythe Road. Officials said the homeowner ran to his neighbor's house to call 911 since he did not have a phone at his home.
The first crews arrived seven minutes later to find a fully-involved detached garage with fire spreading to the home.
Officials said crews were delayed due to a narrow private drive and an energized power line that had fallen across the driveway. The home was also surrounded by thick brush and blackberry vines, which caused crews to pass through the home to get to the detached garage.
Fire had spread to the attic space of the house and was quickly brought under control. The garage fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, according to officials.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross will assist the homeowners with temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office.
