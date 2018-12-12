Detectives arrest juveniles in connection to teen’s death at hazel Dell strip mall

HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested two juvenile males in connection to a teen’s death at a Hazel Dell strip mall earlier this week.
The arrest comes a day after the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old they say was an accomplice to the deadly shooting on Monday at the Pacific 63 Center off Northeast Highway 99 and Minnehaha Street.
Terrance Busby on Tuesday was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center; he is facing a first-degree murder charge and is accused of driving a car used to flee the scene and appeared in court Wednesday.
The shooting Monday afternoon left 18-year-old Gage Allan Kiser, of Vancouver, dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kiser's girlfriend told FOX 12 she's pregnant with their first child and he was excited to be a father.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night said detectives and partner agencies arrested two additional people in connection to Kiser’s death.
The sheriff’s office has not identified the juveniles; both are facing a single count of murder in the first degree and were booked into the Clark County Juvenile facility.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.