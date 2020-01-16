Detectives arrest over 20 people, detain 20 others while serving search warrants in Linn Co.

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement arrested over 20 people and detained 20 others while serving drug-related search warrants at two properties in Linn County early Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement served the warrants around 5:30 a.m. and seized methamphetamine, heroin, paraphernalia, and firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Linn County Regional SWAT team detained 20 people while serving the first warrant at a property in the 37000 block of Hungry Hill Drive. There is a main residence at property and numerous travel trailers and motorhomes, according to investigators.
They also arrested eight women and eleven men on drug-related crimes and seized methamphetamine, heroin, paraphernalia, and firearms, including one that had been reported as stolen out of Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The property owner, Steven John Maneatis, 62, is facing charges of delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. He was also cited by the Linn County Building and Planning Department for building code violations.
Heather June Fries, 45, is facing charges of delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (felony), unlawful possession of heroin (felony), and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Robert Dean Jennings, 31, is facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (felony), and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Several other people were charged with outstanding warrants and drug crimes, according to deputies.
Detectives and a Marion County SWAT team served the second search warrant in the 37000 block of Crabtree Drive. They arrested one woman, four men, and seized methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and four firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.
James Walter Martin, 54, is facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of methamphetamine (felony).
Hilda Marie Kelley, 59, had a medical emergency while law enforcement was searching the property and was transported to the hospital. Once released, she will face a charge of delivery of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office says.
Other people from both properties were charged with various other crimes, including frequenting a place where controlled substances are used. Several had outstanding warrants for their arrest unrelated to this case. Detectives continue to investigate.
