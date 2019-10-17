WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Zarita Davis has been working for years to help bring home her husband, Dane Davis, who was reported missing in October 2016.
Friday will mark three years since Dane disappeared, and detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in the cold case.
Davis before disappearing had become increasingly unable to care for himself, the sheriff’s office says, and his family was working to find a facility for him. It was during that time that Davis went missing.
According to detectives, Davis was retired from Wells Fargo and enjoyed walking to the Hillsboro Promenade shopping center, visiting the Wendy’s restaurant and the Albertson’s store off Southwest Baseline Road.
He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and is known to wear Oakland Raiders apparel, law enforcement previously reported. Zarita Davis and Dane’s brother, Shawn Davis are working with detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit in the case.
Anyone who has had contact with Davis since Oct. 18, 2016, or has any information that could help detectives with this investigation, is asked to contact Robert Rookhuyzen at 503-846-2673.
