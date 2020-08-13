Detectives ask for help in armed robbery at Oregon City coffee shop

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Officers are asking for help after a man robbed an Oregon City coffee shop while armed with a gun.
The incident occurred at the Weathervane Coffee House in the 13000 block of Clackamas River Drive on Aug. 8 at approximately 11:20 p.m., according to the Oregon City Police Department.
The suspect is white, 25 to 35 years old, and stands approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall, according to law enforcement.
At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing light washed jeans, a black or dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a zipper down the front, white shoes, a watch on his left wrist and a red bandanna over his lower face, investigators said. The man may have had an injury to his left hand or finger at the time, according to investigators.
The suspect after the robbery fled the scene in an employee's car. The car was later recovered near Clackamas Road and Southeast Rainier Court in Clackamas.
Law enforcement did not report any injuries.
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect and/or witnesses in the area near the time of the robbery. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Cynthia Gates at cgates@orcity.org or to call the OPCD tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case number 20-016758.
