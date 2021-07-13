Detectives asking for information in Clackamas County homicide investigation

Image: KPTV

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County detectives have released the identity of someone killed on Monday afternoon.

At about 4:25 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death involving a male at a home on Southeast Chestnut Street near Southeast Park Road in unincorporated Clackamas County. An autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Matthew Warren Trollope, 41, died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. Investigators are seeking tips and anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Reference CCSO Case # 21-014670

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.