Detectives asking for information in Clackamas County homicide investigation

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County detectives have released the identity of someone killed on Monday afternoon.
At about 4:25 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death involving a male at a home on Southeast Chestnut Street near Southeast Park Road in unincorporated Clackamas County. An autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Matthew Warren Trollope, 41, died from a gunshot wound.
Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. Investigators are seeking tips and anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Reference CCSO Case # 21-014670
