Detectives bust suspected illegal drug labs in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Several suspected illegal drug labs were busted by detectives in Clark County Thursday.
In at least one case, Washington State Patrol officials say a massive operation was setup in a family’s backyard in Clark County. Investigators and a HazMat team were at that home Thursday and carried out bag after bag stuffed with hundreds of pot plants, and along with them, more than a dozen large jugs of chemicals.
“We did find some pesticides, fungicides and other materials,” Ron Holcomb, a hazardous materials specialist, said. “There are some corrosive materials that are also used in these operations.”
According to investigators, these items were found inside what appeared to be a backyard garage.
“They try to not draw attention to themselves, sort of lay low, like the average family – just living in a very nice neighborhood like this,” an undercover detective at the scene said. “Meanwhile, they have a very large-scale marijuana grow operation going on illegally.”
Undercover detectives wouldn’t say what led them to the home at the corner of Northeast 36th and 165th. It was the site of one of five different raids carried out early Thursday morning targeting illegal pot growing operations.
“They’ll grow it, process it, and sell it,” an undercover detective said.
Early morning raids led by @wastatepatrol busted 5 illegal marijuana grow operations in Clark County. One of the targeted homes had over 250 plants and a mix of chemicals, an undercover detective tells me. Story tonight on FOX 12. pic.twitter.com/hqg7bOOfeu— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) September 19, 2019
Detectives say they suspect the wee was being sold underground to buyers on the east coast or in the Midwest, likely in states where recreational marijuana still hasn’t been legalized. Investigators say growers have a big incentive.
“So, the states where it’s still illegal to grow or possess it, what may be worth $1,000 here is worth $3,000 to $4,000 over there,” an undercover detective said.
Authorities at the home in Clark County said an expensive filtration system was used to cover up the smell, making grow operations like this often tough to find. Despite how large detectives say this operation was, neighbors FOX 12 talked to say they had no idea.
“Had not a clue,” Sheila Vaughan, a neighbor, said. “He said he was in the credit card business – those credit card machines.”
Vaughan lives across the street and says she often sees children getting into a minivan at the home.
“We ran into him at Home Depot one day,” Vaughan said. “And he comes out, shakes hands. And we said, ‘that looks like Andy,’ and it is. And he said he was going to build shelves. So, I guess now we know why he was building shelves.”
Though so far suspects haven’t been named, Washington State Patrols says a number of people will face charges in connection with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.