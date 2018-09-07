Detectives describe suspect in SE Portland gas station robbery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is still at large after allegedly robbing a southeast Portland gas station last week, and police have new information to share.
According to Portland police, the robbery occurred Sept. 1 just after 11:30 p.m. at the Astro Station in the 4000 block of Southeast Caesar E. Boulevard.
Detectives Friday released additional information about the suspect and asked the public to keep an eye out.
According to the police bureau, the suspect is white, in his 20s, stands around five-feet-six-inches tall and has a thin build.
Last week, the suspect allegedly demanded money and implied he had a gun, according to police.
The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen walking west on Southeast Gladstone Street from Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, police say.
Anyone with additional information about the suspect or the alleged robbery is asked to contact Portland Robbery Detail Detective Tracy Chamberlin at 503-823-4783 or tracy.chamberlin@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.