MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are investigating after discovering a dead body beneath a duplex in northeast Salem.
Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3600 block of 47th Avenue Northeast on Wednesday after a family living in the duplex reported a foul odor coming from beneath the building.
The remains appear be that of a male of unknown age, according to investigators. Detectives are working to identify the remains and have not determined a cause and manner of death. The sheriff’s office says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Investigators ask anyone who may have information about this case to contact deputies online or on the phone in one of three ways:
- Online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx
- Text TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411
- Call their tip line at 503-540-8079
