Detectives investigate armed robbery involving tactical gear at Jackson Co. home

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a reported robbery involving armed men in tactical gear.
The sheriff’s office says the strong-arm robbery occurred Saturday just before 2:15 a.m. at a home in the 3200 block of Dodge Road. Detectives say the robbery occurred at a property where cannabis production is taking place.
People inside the home told law enforcement they were restrained by at least two armed men who stole property before fleeing in a vehicle.
According to detectives, the suspects were described as white or possibly Hispanic men who stood approximately six-feet tall. The men were wearing dark clothing and tactical gear, the sheriff’s office says.
Detectives say there is no threat to the general public and ask anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area before or after the incident, as well as anyone with additional information, to call to Sgt. Jesse Ainsworth at 541-774-6816 and reference case #19-5730.
