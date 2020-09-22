MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are investigating after a driver left the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a 14-year-old boy, according to the Milwaukie Police Department.
The crash occurred on Monday at approximately 3:15 p.m. while the 14-year-old was riding a bicycle south on the east sidewalk of Southeast Oak Street.
Investigators say the boy was crossing the north entrance into the Marketplace when he was hit. Witnesses told to law enforcement the boy was hit by a driver in a white SUV leaving the Marketplace and trying to turn right onto Southeast Oak Street. Witnesses said the driver left the area westbound on Southeast Railroad Avenue.
The boy left the scene of the crash and reported the incident to the Milwaukie Police Department. The boy told investigators that he was sore after being knocked down and he had a skinned-up knee. His bike sustained minor damage to it's rear fork, according to police.
The suspect vehicle was described as a newer, small, white SUV driven by an elderly man with a passenger described as an elderly woman, according to investigators. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the police department's non-emergency line at 503 786-7500.
