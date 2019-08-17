GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Gresham and want to hear from potential witnesses.
Officers just before 7 a.m. Saturday responded to Northeast Wilkes Road and Northeast 181st Avenue after a man was found dead.
The police department Saturday night said the East County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident as a homicide. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Detectives ask anyone who saw or heard anything in regards to this incident to call them at 503-618-2719.
