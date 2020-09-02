COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies in Cowlitz County are investigating after a man was found dead behind a Longview church on Monday.
Robert Dean Humphrey, 48, was found dead behind the Assembly of God Church in the 3600 block of Columbia Heights Road at approximately 7 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Due to the church being within city limits and Humphrey's home being outside city limits, the sheriff's office and the Longview Police Department have launched a joint investigation.
Law enforcement said an autopsy was performed on Tuesday and Humphrey's cause of death is pending additional test results.
Detectives said they have interviewed several people and have obtained a large amount of information through the course of the investigation. No additional details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
