JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating a deadly shooting involving a man and his 41-year-old son in southern Oregon.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Cheney Creek Road in Josephine County at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Ivan J. Nutting Jr., 41, was found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.
Oregon State Police then responded to coordinate and conduct an investigation.
Investigators said there was an argument and physical altercation between Nutting and his father, Ivan Nutting Sr.
Nutting Sr. wrestled a rifle away from his son, according to investigators, and shots were fired.
No further information was released as the investigation is ongoing.
