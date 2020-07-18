PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –Portland police are investigating a death that happened at a home in northeast Portland Friday night.
Officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 2500 block of northeast 122 Avenue shortly after 10:00 p.m. When they arrived they secured the scene.
The investigation in ongoing and no further information was given.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
