Detectives investigating death of woman found severely injured in Wilsonville

WILSONVILE, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are investigating the death of a Hubbard woman who was found severely injured in Wilsonville early Sunday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after midnight, deputies contracted to the Wilsonville Police Department responded to a welfare check on a person in the area of Southwest Town Center Loop West and Southwest Wilsonville Road. Paramedics also responded to the scene.
When first responders arrived at the location, they found a severely injured woman, who was identified as 38-year-old Kristi L. Dumont, of Hubbard.
Police say Dumont was taken to a local hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. Investigators described her injuries as “blunt force trauma.”
Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or had contact with Dumont Saturday night. Dumont was known to frequent the city of Wilsonville and had been seen around the Southwest Town Center Loop area that evening.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office tip line by calling 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference CCSO Case #20-014489.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
