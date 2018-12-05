Detectives investigating dozens of cases of fraudulent ATM withdrawals in Cowlitz Co.

KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Detectives from multiple agencies are working together to investigate dozens of fraudulent ATM withdrawals in Cowlitz County.
Detectives said there have been at least 82 cases countywide. Most of the fraudulent withdrawals and online purchases occurred Dec. 2, mainly in Cowlitz County.
Many of the victims have accounts with Red Canoe Credit Union, however victims were also reported from Fibre Federal, OnPoint, TwinStar and Lower Columbia Longshoremen's credit unions
Reports have been filed with police in Kelso and Longview, and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is also involved in the investigation. The Kelso Police Department posted surveillance images on Facebook of men suspected of being involved in the thefts.
Investigators said skimming devices are strongly suspected in these cases, but they have also not ruled out other methods of forging access cards.
Criminals install skimmers on ATMs, gas pumps and other card-reading devices to steal debit or cred card information and PINs. Skimmers are typically difficult to detect.
Police in Kelso and Longview said they are not aware of any skimmers being located in those areas in the last several months.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 360-442-5929.
