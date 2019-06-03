JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A sexual assault investigation in Jackson County turned into a HazMat incident after detectives located a drug lab, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said a woman reported on May 29 that she had been sexually and physically assaulted by a man at his home in the 200 block of Savage Creek Road.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old John Jake Rabe Cabeza II, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on May 30.
According to the sheriff's office, when detectives served a search warrant at Cabeza's home, they found a "clandestine lab." Detectives left the scene and called in a Hazardous Materials Response Team.
The sheriff's office said the HazMat team collected and disposed of numerous toxic chemicals described as "poisonous, volatile, energetic, and oxidizing."
Detectives also found an illegal marijuana growing operation at Cabeza's home.
Cabeza was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, second and fourth-degree assault, second-degree robbery, strangulation, coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a witness.
His bail is set at $1,000,000.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Adam Lewis at 541-774-6800. Please reference case number 19-10582.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
