Detectives investigating shooting in Salem area; one person taken to hospital

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the Salem area.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 6:50 p.m. Monday on Auburn Road Northeast near Clarmar Drive Northeast.
A shooting victim was found at a business a few blocks away on Lancaster Drive Northeast.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but a condition update was not immediately available.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit were called to the scene to continue the investigation and no further details, including possible suspect information, were released.
Auburn Road continued to be shut down into the late evening hours between Clarmar Drive Northeast and Tierra Drive Northeast.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
