Detectives investigating 5 shootings in Portland overnight

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team are investigating five shootings that happened in Portland overnight.
The first occurred Saturday evening at about 9:15 p.m. Police say a man was inside his parked car near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Duke Street when he heard shots fired.
The man later discovered that his vehicle had been struck by gunfire more than once. He was not injured.
At about 9:45 p.m., police say a man had minor injuries after he was shot while driving in his car in the St. Johns neighborhood.
The victim told police someone had shot at him at North Columbia Way and North Macrum Avenue.
Officers responded and found evidence of gunfire in the intersection.
The victim told police that someone was in the street trying to flag him down as he drove past. He says he did not stop, and that’s when he was shot.
Police say the man was treated at the hospital and released. Officers found bullet strikes to his car, as well as a nearby church and home. No one else was hurt.
At about 11:15 p.m., a pedestrian found evidence of gunfire in the 6400 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Officers responded and investigated. Police say it’s not clear when the shots were fired, possibly on another day.
About 15 minutes later, police say an officer saw a suspect vehicle leaving the scene of a shooting at Northeast 130th Place and Northeast Prescott Drive. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect jumped out and ran. Police searched for the suspect but were not able to locate them.
Police found evidence of gunfire at the scene and bullet strikes to a nearby townhouse. No injuries were reported.
The final shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say a suspect fired a round in the air after getting into an argument with another couple near North Interstate Avenue and North Denver Avenue. No one was hurt.
In a news release, police said, “There’s no indication that these events are connected, but they are nonetheless concerning. No arrests have been made.”
Police are asking anyone who witnessed any of these events or has other information about what happened to call the PPB’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Anyone with video surveillance in those areas that might have captured what happened or any suspect information is asked to check their recordings and if they find anything that could help, save it and share it with investigators.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.