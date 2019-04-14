PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in northeast Portland on Sunday.
Just before 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a wooded area in the 6200 block of Northeast Hassalo Street on a report that someone had found a body.
Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed that the person was deceased. Police say the deceased person appears to be a woman.
Homicide detectives and members of the Forensic Evidence Division responded to the scene to investigate.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
Officers closed the immediate area during the investigation. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Police say traffic has not been affected.
No additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.
