Detectives: Kelso murder suspect killed close friend, then himself

KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Detectives have identified a suspect in the murder of a Kelso man at his home last year.
Rick Huckaby, 69, was shot several times on the night of Nov. 12 at his house off South 4th Avenue, investigators said. Huckaby after the shooting was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives later served a search warrant at the home and recovered six .32-caliber casings. Huckaby’s wife also described the suspect to a sketch artist.
Detectives obtained approximately 40 search warrants and subpoenas during the course of the seven-month investigation, learning that the Huckabys has a former friend in Seaside named Stephen Penwarden.
Detectives learned Penwarden had set his home on fire and committed suicide by shooting himself on Feb. 24 this year in Seaside. Details from that investigation showed Penwarden used the same brand of ammunition that was used to shoot Rick Huckaby, according to detectives.
Detectives say Rick and Penwarden were close friends until about six years ago, when Penwarden began to display mental problems and paranoia.
Penwarden reportedly blamed Rick Huckaby for the loss of his job, his divorce and other problems and considered Rick Huckaby to be the center of a conspiracy against him, according to law enforcement.
Detectives submitted the pistol and casing recovered from Penwarden’s home to the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory for examination. This examination confirmed Penwarden’s pistol had been used to kill Rick Huckaby.
Detectives say Penwarden was arrested in 2015 for assaulting teenagers with an ice pick and had numerous recent contacts with police where he was described as irrational and quick-tempered.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
