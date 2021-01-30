PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person found dead inside a crashed car in Salem earlier this month had been shot before slamming into a tree, according to Salem Police Department.
On Jan. 16, while responding to a report of shots fired near Savage Road Northeast and Ladd Avenue Northeast, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to the hospital.
Detectives determined that the crash was the result of an earlier shooting at Hoover Park, where the driver was struck by gunfire.
According to SPD, two suspects were arrested and identified, one adult and one juvenile, for their involvement in the shooting.
Police did not any additional information regarding their names or charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.