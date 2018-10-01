A man impersonating a police officer picked up two women after their car broke down in Gresham, then he showed up the next day at the workplace of one of the women and told her she needed to get into his car again, according to police.
Relu Oltean, 40, of Portland, is facing charges including second-degree kidnapping, coercion, stalking and impersonating a police officer.
Investigators said he was wearing a ballistic vest with the words “SWAT Team” and claimed to be a police officer when he picked up the two women on Sept. 23.
He was driving a silver Mercedes sedan with police lights in the grill.
He gave the women a ride to their hotel, before confronting one of the women at her job in Happy Valley the next day, according to police. Detectives said Oltean, still claiming to be a police officer, told the woman she needed to come with him.
The woman told investigators she didn’t believe she had a choice, so she got into Oltean’s car and, after driving around, eventually convinced him to take her to her hotel room. She went inside, locked the door and later called police.
Oltean was arrested Thursday and booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone who had contact with Oltean during a time he claimed to be a police officer is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.