Detectives release sketches of teens accused of attack, robbery at Boones Ferry Park

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Detectives have released forensic sketches of two of three suspects accused of attacking and robbing a person at Boones Ferry Park.
The attack occurred on Tuesday and involved a 20-year-old victim, according to law enforcement, who are asking for help identifying the teenage suspects.
Deputies contracted to the Wilsonville Police Department responded to the park after someone called 911 to report the victim yelling along the riverbank across from the Boones Ferry Boat Launch. Deputies found the victim holding onto driftwood about 100 feet down the shoreline and helped them out of the water.
The victim, who identifies as transgender, said three male teenagers had punched them in the face, called them a transgender slur, and had then taken their iPhone 8.
The victim said they had fallen into the water and had tried to away from the teens. The victim said they were extremely cold and had been in the water for hours.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday shared sketches of the first and second suspect described below and asked anyone with information that could help identify them to call 503-723-4949 or contact deputies online at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case number 20-014116.
Deputies provided the following suspect descriptions:
- SUSPECT 1: Teen male, approximately 5'8" tall with short, shaggy brown hair.
- SUSPECT 2: Teen male, approximately 5'8" tall with longer, chin-length brown hair. Believed to be the suspect who punched the victim in the face.
- SUSPECT 3: (no sketch provided) Teen male, approximately 5'10" tall with blonde hair.
