MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the human remains found underneath a duplex in northeast Salem Wednesday.
An autopsy conducted on Friday determined the manner of death as a homicide. Investigators are still working to identify the remains and say the victim is believed to have been dead for multiple weeks.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
