Detectives search for car of interest after 16-year-old shot multiple times in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are searching for a car of interest after a teenager was shot multiple times in Salem Sunday night.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast around 9:30 p.m.
While deputies were searching the area, a 16-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office said the teen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released; he is expected to make a full recovery, according to law enforcement.
Detectives Monday asked for the public’s help locating a vehicle of interest. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the vehicle with people inside. Deputies ask anyone with information about the car or anyone who can help identify the people inside of it to contact their non-emergency number at 503-588-5032 or Det. Sphoon at 503-798-8319.
