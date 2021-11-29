Detectives with the Gresham Police Department are looking for witnesses after a man was murdered in a park.

Police were called to Pat Pfeifer Park on Northeast 172nd Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday night and found a man dead.

The victim has now been identified as 24-year-old Jose Santos-Elias.

Police have not released any other information and have not made any arrests.

Detectives are asking for any additional witnesses to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll free at 888-989-3505.

