WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 20-year-old woman believed to be endangered.
Detectives say Leah Stringer last communicated with her family on Oct. 30 and has not been heard from since.
It’s unknown if she is still in the metro area and has not been active on social media, according to detectives.
Detectives say Stringer has a large lion tattoo and the St. Johns bridge on her left thigh.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503 629-0111. Or, if you have a tip, please contact Sheriff's Office detectives at 503 846-2700.
