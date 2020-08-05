HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two people as part of a shooting investigation.
Detectives released surveillance images Wednesday of the man and woman, described as “persons of interest,” in the case.
The shooting occurred July 25 at 3 Monkeys Pub & Grill in the Hazel Dell area. The sheriff’s office did not release any additional details about the shooting.
The people in the surveillance images were present during the shooting and detectives want to talk to them. The man is described by deputies as having dark skin, wearing a black hat and red hooded sweatshirt with large letters on the front. The woman is described by deputies as having dark skin, long black hair to her waist, and she was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who recognizes them or has additional information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 564-397-2120.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.