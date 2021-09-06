Detectives seek witnesses in deadly parking lot stabbing

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham Police are looking for additional witnesses to a deadly stabbing that happened on Friday, September 3.
Police say 53-year-old Shawn Hamilton stabbed and killed 68-year-old Robert "Randy" Ricketts outside the Hogan Wood Apartment complex, during an argument over a parking spot.
Hamilton is now in the Multnomah County Detention Center, facing a second-degree Murder charge.
Neighbors tells FOX 12 that they're shocked at how quickly the disagreement between the two men escalated. Jessica Dove said she was home in her apartment when it happened.
"I heard a bunch of ambulances. I was minding my business, but I came out to smoke, and I saw they were all here and I was like 'what's going on?' because this is a quiet apartment. I never see police or ambulances," said Dove.
Dove said she later learned who was involved, and said she knew both Hamilton and Ricketts.
"I was in shock because I knew them. Obviously, it's sad. Randy was a really good guy," said Dove.
Detectives said several people witnessed the stabbing and that they believe someone may have cell phone video of it.
Detectives are asking for any additional witnesses to please call the Gresham police tip line. The tip line numbers are 503-618-2719 or toll free at 888-989-3505.
Hamilton is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday for his arraignment.
