JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Detectives seized tens of thousands of fentanyl pills after serving a search warrant on the van off Interstate 5 near Ashland, the Medford Police Department says.
Law enforcement July 28 stopped the white 2008 Dodge Sprinter on Interstate 5 and also seized cocaine, scales and packaging, according to police.
Officers Aug. 6 arrested Pavel Dubinstov, 22, in connection with the incident.
Detectives found 60,000 to 80,000 fentanyl pills inside a hidden trap in the van. The pills were packaged in an attempt to mask any odor and are similar in shape, color and markings to Oxycodone 30 pills; round, blue with a M on one side and 30 on the other side, according to law enforcement.
Police say the street value a single fentanyl pills is approximately $50.
The drug is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but can be 50 to 100 times more potent, meaning there is a high associated risk of overdose, according to police.
Dubinstov was lodged at the Jackson County Jail and is facing charges including delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful delivery of a cocaine, and unlawful possession of cocaine.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.