WQOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Detectives have identified six additional victims of a Woodburn rape suspect, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Jorge Serrano, 28, was first arrested last month.
Investigators said Serrano was on-duty as a security guard at an apartment complex in Hillsboro in 2015 when he met a woman, recorded sexual acts with her and posted the video online without her knowledge.
Serrano met the woman again after his shift ended and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious, according to deputies.
As the investigation continued, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit reported interviewing six additional victims, including girls who live out of state.
Investigators said Serrano used social media to meet women and underage girls. Detectives believe there are more they have not yet been able to identify.
Serrano was arrested again Thursday at his home on the 1600 block of Alexandra Avenue in Woodburn.
He was booked into jail on additional charges of first-degree rape, first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
Deputies said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.
Investigators previously said Serrano was suspected to have uploaded intimate photos and videos of multiple women without their knowledge.
Serrano previously worked as a corrections deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office from July 2017 to November 2018. He uploaded one of those videos during that time, according to deputies, and he was fired prior to the allegations coming to light.
Anyone with information about the suspect or this case is asked to contact Washington County detectives at 503-846-2700.
