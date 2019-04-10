NEAR DETROIT, OR (KPTV) - Just last week Detroit Lake was below average, but thanks to the recent heavy rainfall, things are finally looking just right for this time of year.
Tuesday was a stormy day on Detroit Lake, but those who come to boat and fish say bring it on, because the rain means there's enough water out there to do what they love.
Andrew Marine was out on the lake about a week and a half ago and says it looked much different then.
"The water level was not nearly what it is now," said Marine.
In fact, Marine had to use the winter boat ramp last time given the low flow, but this time around, he was able to use the summer ramp.
Marine says that's a good feeling in April, and his friends agree.
"It's nice to see it actually starting to get some water, not so many stumps sticking up, you know," said David Ginther.
According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit Lake is currently 89 percent full - about where it should be this time of year.
In March, the reservoir was desperate for rain, and just in the past three weeks the volume of water in the lake doubled.
Not what the Army Corps was expecting, but the latest round of rain is good for the lake since it's such a popular spot for boaters, fishermen, and everyone else who comes to the lake to play.
Even more good news on the horizon with more rain on the way and still some snow in the hills that will be melting.
Right now flooding is not a concern - there is still room in the reservoir for even more water.
