'Detroit Strong' shirts labor of love to give back to community ravaged by wildfire

DETROIT, OR (KPTV) - Hot off the press, a special batch of T-shirts is already helping the beautiful lakeside town of Detroit after it was decimated in the wildfires that ripped through the region.
“We’re screen printing these t-shirts with the hashtag ‘Detroit Strong’ in efforts to raise money for the community,” Aaron Parsons, the owner of Parson Designs out of Salem, said.
Parsons may live and work in Salem, but a big piece of his heart belong to Detroit, and his boat is still stuck there after his family vacation was cut short to escape the wildfire.
“I grew up there–every summer when I was a kid,” Parsons said. “We’d do fishing up there, camping, hiking, the woods is amazing.”
Parsons now likes to take his three children there to make new memories.
“It was absolutely heartbreaking,” Parsons said of the fire. “It broke my heart, really.”
That’s why Parsons jumped at the opportunity to help when asked to donate his time by printing T-shirts for a community fundraiser dedicated to the town.
“Ninety-five percent of the structures are gone in Detroit,” Detroit Business Association President Dean O’Donnell said.
My stomach just sank. This is what the town of Detroit looks like. This wildfire has changed so much. It is just so sad. #SantiamFire #Oregon Video from Kimberly Bruce. pic.twitter.com/FvNsJRsQKn— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 9, 2020
“It’s beyond words, Detroit was my heaven,” “O’Donnell said. “I was fortunate enough to have my dream house on the lake.”
O’Donnell said his family barely escaped the wildfire, driving toward Bend with fire on both sides of the road and trees at times blocking the highway.
“I lost my home, we lost my son’s home,” O’Donnell said. “We lost [my son’s] coffee shop.”
When his daughter, Jamie, came up with the idea for these shirts, O’Donnell’s devastation turned to determination.
“The only way I’m moving forward is by looking forward,” O’Donnell said. “I can’t look backwards.”
Even as so many Detroit residents have lost nearly everything, it’s the tight-knit community that’s driving the fundraiser forward.
“The donations and help have been absolutely unbelievable,” O’Donnell said.
Are you #DetroitStrong? Tonight at 6 on @fox12oregon I’ll show you an amazing team coming together to help raise money to build the town demolished by the wildfires. pic.twitter.com/lWSpKW2XQb— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 18, 2020
The T-shirts were donated, as was the design, logo, and other aspects of the project.
“We’re going to do everything we can to help build Detroit,” O’Donnell said.
Donations and supplies to make the t-shirts are welcomed. If you’d like to buy a shirt for $25, visit: www.detroitlakeoregon.org
There, you can also buy hats and find out more about donating supplies or your time to make the shirts. All proceeds made from the shirts will be given to the community of Detroit.
