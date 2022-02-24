'Devastating loss': Couple moving to Portland has loaded U-Haul truck, trailer stolen in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - A couple moving from Arizona to Portland had their moving truck and trailer stolen from a hotel parking lot in Troutdale overnight, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the theft report at about 1:30 a.m. at a hotel in the 1000 block of Northwest Graham Road. The sheriff's office said the couple reported they had parked the U-Haul truck and trailer next to their hotel room and when they woke up around 1 a.m. it was gone.

Hotel security footage shows a silver SUV with two people inside enter the parking lot around 11 p.m. The sheriff's office said one person is seen breaking into the U-Haul truck, starting it, and driving away with the trailer. The suspect car followed behind.

The couple told the sheriff's office that their "entire life" is in the truck and trailer, and that this is a "devastating loss."

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating the truck and trailer and any items that were stolen, such as furniture, clothes, valuables, sporting equipment and sentimental items, such as family photos, personal artwork and a handmade wool-braided rug, among many other items.

The moving truck is described as a U-Haul brand, 20-foot truck, with a unique image of a hawk and map of the Tongass National Forest with the title, Alaska, printed on the side, with Arizona license plate AJ29091. The trailer is 6 feet by 12 feet ,with orange and black graphics, with Indiana license plate TR-916KMS.

Anyone with information about the theft or locates the stolen truck and/or trailer is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 22-8219. If the truck is occupied, please call 911.