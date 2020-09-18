MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Air 12 flew over the wildfire zones in the Santiam Canyon, providing a look from above at the devastation.
The Beachie Creek Fire has burned hundreds of thousands of acres, while leveling homes, businesses and seemingly entire towns.
Footage from Air 12 showed widespread destruction was seen in the community of Elkhorn, as well as in Gates, Mill City and Detroit.
FOX 12 will continue to provide updates on wildfires in the region at kptv.com/wildfires.
